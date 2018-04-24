The Killeen Independent School District is looking into ways to give nearly 3,000 teachers pay raises for the next school year.
The school board discussed the teacher salary schedule as a part of the budgeting process Tuesday during a workshop at Roy J. Smith Middle School.
KISD officials are developing a budget for the new fiscal year that begins Sept. 1 and discussed with the school board Tuesday night the potential for pay raises for teachers and all other employees ranging from 1 to 2 percent.
A 2 percent increase would give every district teacher an approximately $1,000 raise, according to school officials.
The Killeen ISD administration also looked at increasing the starting pay for brand-new teachers as the district works to hire up to 500 new teachers for the next school year.
KISD chief communication officer Terry Abbott said raise money would not stem from a tax-raising bond election. Teacher salary comes from the district’s maintenance and operations budget, not the interest and sinking budget a bond election would raise.
“The bond has absolutely nothing to do with teacher salaries,” Abbott said of the $426 million initiative on the May 5 ballot.
No approximate annual expenditure the district would spend on raises was provided in the district’s presentation.
Improving benefit packages for KISD teachers was also discussed, including increasing the $200 teachers receive for opting out district health care.
Superintendent John Craft and board trustees also discussed the possibility of creating a care facility for young children of KISD teachers, which would care for newborns up to 4-year-olds, as an additional benefit.
Craft and trustees hypothesized over what would be a “one-stop shop” for both welfare and early instruction for children of teachers. Such a facility would help leverage young, talented new teachers to join KISD.
Much work in exploring an early childhood facility lies ahead, said board president Corbett Lawler.
In addition, much of the budget still depends on revenue projections and analyzing competitive compensation options once preliminary taxable values come from the Bell County Appraisal District by April 26.
The district is also still working to determine staffing allocations based on needs for the projected 45,000 enrolled students for next school year.
A final budget to the board to consider will be submitted by Aug. 31, according to the workshop agenda.
In other business, a $1.25 million grant through the U.S. Department of Defense could help fund a mobile lab for science, technology, engineering and math in KISD
Trustees discussed a proposal for an educational activity (DoDEA) grant. Funding from such a grant would convert a vehicle into a STEM lab that would travel to targeted elementary schools.
The federal grant is eligible to schools with a military-connected population of 15 percent or greater, a qualification which 26 KISD schools met.
Students would engage in “hands on, project-based learning” focused on engineering and technology, with the integration of mathematics and science into the instruction. Included in the grant would be technology, lab equipment and one teacher’s salary, among various other expenses.
How long the grant would fund the one teacher’s salary was not included in the district’s presentation.
The in-kind district contributions would be the purchase and maintenance of the vehicle, the salary of an instructional aide and a mathematics assessment by the Northwest Evaluation Association.
KISD estimates renovation of a vehicle into a STEM lab would cost roughly $250,000, which would also depend on what vehicle the district would decide on. Approximately $115,000 would be spent on technology inside the lab, district officials estimate.
“This is a start, not the solution,” Craft said regarding the addition of a mobile STEM lab. “But it would be pretty exciting for children to step out of class.”
If the rest of the city was run like a responsible business and not as a public trough, there would be more than enough movey to reward those doing these jobs. Imagine if you will if the police/fire/maintenance departments were staffed to the point of eliminating OT to less than 1% of total budget - mind blown. Hold SALARIES to what they are, a set yearly earnings regardless of total hours worked and based on a set number of hours per week (40-50 seems reasonable since some of them hold a simple HS diploma) - or admit in public filings what they all make per hour and adamantly scrutinize why and where OT is spent across the city. Remember that when spending OT on ANY individual they MUST be performing the same amount of work in 1 hour than a contemporary in their position could perform in 1.5 hours to justify it being done. Cutting the OT across the board would not only add more bodies to fill those worked hours - at a lesser cost - as well as cutting pension costs in the long term, health care in the short and long term (think of all the work that an extra set of hands would help on to be done safely), as well as making a larger presence across the city by adding more bodies to every shift at a lesser cost than the current philosophy of plan for the best case, and just pay more when life happens because you know, it's only tax payer money and nobody is truly held responsible because nobody ever has to answer any questions.
