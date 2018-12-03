Killeen ISD names new head of nutrition program

A 22-year Army veteran and expert in food service and logistics has been named to the lead role of Killeen ISD’s school nutrition program, according to district officials.
Superintendent John Craft appointed Evan Leach as director of school nutrition, according to a news release Monday. Leach has served in the U.S. Army since 1997, and is currently assigned to III Corps headquarters at Fort Hood. He is retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 and will join KISD on Jan. 7.
During his army career, Leach led the planning and coordination for feeding 20,000 military members a day and estimated and organized sustainment requirements for all deployed service members in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
Leach oversaw $81 million in subsistence products, including 312 air shipments and the delivery of 5.1 million cases of products via ground transportation. His leadership of the Army’s food service program in war zones included organizing a ground transportation effort that saved the Army $30 million in one year. He was nominated by a general to fill a corps position that was typically held by the most senior of officers and directed and oversaw sustainment operations of five installations that supported more than 100,000 soldiers. Leach led the sustainment support of more than 40,000 troops daily.
Leach holds a Master of Science degree, an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management. In his Army career, he won the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendation Medals, a Joint Service Achievement Medal and six Army Achievement Medals.
“Evan Leach is tremendously skilled and experienced in leading large nutrition programs and logistics operations. We are grateful for his service to the country and excited to have him joining our team to lead the continued improvement of our school nutrition program that is so important for children every day,” Dr. Craft said.
