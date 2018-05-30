Fort Hood educator Jane Apodaca has been named the new principal of Skipcha Elementary School, according to a Killeen school district news release Wednesday.
Apodaca, previously the assistant principal at Montague Village Elementary School, will lead 85 teachers and other staff members and almost 1,000 students, the district said.
“Jane has proven to be one of the greatest teachers in Texas. Now she will take on the very important job of leading other teachers in the critical work they do every day to educate students," district Superintendent John Craft said in the release. "She will be a dynamic leader for Skipcha Elementary."
Apodaca will take over as principal for Carrie Parker, who was appointed this month as the district's director for elementary curriculum and professional development.
Apodaca was named the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2011, when she also was named Teacher of the Year for Texas Education Agency Region 12, which includes 413 schools in 76 school districts located across 12 counties in central Texas.
Apodaca has served since 2015 as assistant principal for Montague Village elementary, the district said. She was a campus instructional specialist at Montague Village from 2012 to 2015, and a teacher at Bellaire Elementary School for seven years beginning in 2012 and also in 2003-04. She had been a human resources administrator in the private sector prior to deciding to make teaching her career.
Apodaca holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Lamar University and a bachelor’s in international studies from Northern Kentucky University.
