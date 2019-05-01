Superintendent John Craft of the Killeen Independent School District appointed new principals Wednesday for Montague Village and Reeces Creek elementary schools.
Natalie Nicole Cue will take over as principal of Montague Village Elementary from retiring principal Renee Cook, and Sara Watson will lead Reeces Creek Elementary, succeeding the retiring Michelle Taylor. Both new principals will start work next school year, according to a news release.
Cue is a 13-year veteran educator with a master’s degree in educational administration from Lamar University. She is currently the assistant principal of Haynes Elementary School and has served as the district’s summer school director for the past two years.
The new Montague Village principal began her career in education as a teacher at Meadows Elementary on Fort Hood in 2006 where she worked for 10 years before she signed on to help lead Haynes Elementary.
New Reeces Creek Principal Watson is currently principal of Timmerman Elementary School in Pflugerville ISD, where she has served since 2014. She worked for Killeen ISD for 12 years beginning in 2002 and served as principal of Meadows Elementary School for four years starting in 2010. Watson was assistant principal of Liberty Hill Middle School for three years until 2010 and was a campus instructional specialist at Palo Alto Middle School from 2005-2007.
Watson holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Tarleton State University.
“Both of these principals are proven, effective leaders and they will do an outstanding job in these vitally important positions, while supporting students and staff,” Craft said. “We congratulate and welcome both Ms. Cue and Ms. Watson to their new roles and we remain excited for both Reeces Creek and Montague Village Elementary Schools."
