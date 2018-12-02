Three middle school and one high school orchestra with more than 500 student musicians spread across the floor of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton will make for a stirring Holiday String Extravaganza.
All the Killeen Independent School District orchestras will perform in holiday form beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginning and intermediate orchestras from Eastern Hills, Liberty Hill and Union Grove middle schools join the advanced Harker Heights High School Orchestra in the wide-ranging holiday themed event.
Retired KNCT-TV station manager Max Rudolph is set to announce the program, which includes an array of pieces from “Jazzy Old Saint Nick” to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, “White Christmas,” “Wizards in Winter” and “Faith Noel” to name a few.
The event is also opportunity for the district to showcase the accomplishments of the growing orchestra program including its first-ever all-state orchestra students.
The event at the Bell County Expo Center is free and the public is welcome to attend.
