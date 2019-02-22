Killeen ISD Police are investigating an anonymous online threat made against Manor Middle School, according to a news release.
An anonymous person posted on Instagram a threat of violence against the school, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
"School officials immediately notified Killeen ISD Police, and KISD Police are aggressively investigating to identify and apprehend the perpetrator," Abbott said.
Killeen ISD has increased the police presence at the school and is taking other appropriate measures to maintain safety, according to Abbott.
"The school remained safe and secure Friday," he said.
Manor Principal Rhea Bell telephoned parents to inform them of the threat.
“We are proud of our students who saw this social media threat and immediately told school officials about it, which allowed us to immediately contact police. We encourage all our students to always report anything they see or hear that could threaten the security of the school,” Bell said in the release.
