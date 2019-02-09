The Killeen ISD school board is scheduled Tuesday night to approve $71,000 in scholarships to help 20 graduating seniors attend college this fall, according to the agenda posted online.
The money comes from endowments to the school district from Parrie Haynes, Franklin and Emily Pratt, Maude Moore Wood, Ira Cross, Jr. and Amanda Ware. The 20 recipients of the scholarships will be determined later in the year.
The board will also hold an executive session beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will then reconvene in public session at 6. The meeting will be held at district headquarters at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
The scholarship amounts for the 20 recipients will range from $2,500 to $5,000 each.
In other business, the school board will vote on:
Possible action pertaining to Superintendent John Craft’s contract renewal, extension and compensation.
A proposed agreement between the Killeen ISD Police Department and the Killeen Police Department.
Ordering a regular election to be held on May 4, 2019 for seats on the school board. Voters in May will select board members for Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3, all three-year terms, and Place 5, a one-year unexpired term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.