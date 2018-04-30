More than 400 Killeen ISD students from four school orchestras will perform theme music from Disney films at a special “String Fling” free concert tonight at Bell County Expo Center, according to a press release.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., all the beginner orchestra students from Eastern Hills, Union Grove and Liberty Hills middle schools will perform together in one combined beginner orchestra. All 7th and 8th graders will perform in a combined intermediate orchestra, and then the combined Harker Heights High School orchestras will perform together. And for the national anthem and the finale, 420 students from all the orchestras will perform together all on the stage at the same time.
The theme for this year’s event is “An Evening with the Mouse,” and will include music from Disney feature films.
The event is sponsored by the Killeen ISD Fine Arts Department and is free and open to the public.
