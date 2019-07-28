For four Killeen ISD high school students, “getting their hands dirty” was part of the criteria for the perfect summer job.

Incoming KISD Career Center junior Victor Irizarry-Valle and seniors Scotty Flores, Jose Sanchez and James Otis have been logging 19-hour weeks working Monday and Tuesday this summer in the school district’s two transportation department mechanic shops.

KISD buses 3.jpg

Incoming Killeen ISD Career Center seniors Jose Sanchez, left, and Scotty Flores pause during their summer jobs Tuesday with the school district’s transportation department. A total of four Career Center automotive students are working 19 hours a week alongside school district mechanics to inspect and perform maintenance on KISD buses and other vehicles.
KISD buses 2.jpg

Killeen ISD transportation mechanics have a little help this summer with four KISD Career Center automotive students lending a hand in checking and maintaining the 400-plus buses and other vehicles in the district’s fleet.
KISD buses.jpg

