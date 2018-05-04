The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be asked by Superintendent John Craft to approve the hiring of three additional police officers to improve safety and security at schools.
Craft will make the recommendation to the school board Tuesday, May 8, at the board’s regular monthly meeting. The meeting will open into public session at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
Three new officers would boost the size of the KISD police force by 17 percent, according to a press release. There are currently 18 officers.
One of the officers would be stationed at Shoemaker High School, which would allow all four of KISD’s traditional high schools to have three full-time officers on campus.
One of the new officers would be stationed full-time at the Gateway alternative school complex, and the other new officer would rotate around schools, increasing the visible police presence throughout the district.
“The safety of every student and every school staff member every day is our very highest priority,” Craft said in the release. “We’ve seen tragedies occur in other school districts around the country in recent months and years and we must be constantly vigilant in keeping our children safe. This increase in the number of Killeen ISD police officers will be an important step in our continued focus on and commitment to having safe campuses throughout our district.”
The superintendent will also propose hiring 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to improve the program.
The recommendation is the culmination of a year of work by a special dyslexia focus group, according to the release. A collection of KISD teachers and administrators conducted a review of the dyslexia program during the 2017-18 school year, it said.
The recommendation for new dyslexia teachers and assessors is designed to allow the district to diagnose students who are dyslexic and provide learning support for them faster.
Under Texas House Bill 1886, which provides for the early identification of, and intervention for, a child with dyslexia to improve the child’s academic success, school districts must screen all kindergarten and first-grade students at the end of the school year. KISD currently has approximately 6,500 students who require screening.
Adding assessors will give teachers more time with students with dyslexia, according to the release.
The school board also will consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with Fort Hood and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to continue providing school-based health care at Killeen High School and Audie Murphy Middle School.
The board will also receive funds from the KISD Education Foundation for Professional Learning Grants. The KISD Education Foundation will present funds for the awarding of 16 Professional Learning Grants in the amount of $54,766.
