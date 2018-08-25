The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will convene in two workshops Tuesday, and is expected to consider various audits for next year and adopting the fiscal 2019 tax rate.
The first workshop, beginning at 4:30 p.m., will be an opportunity for trustees to discuss potential audits to be completed in fiscal 2019, according to an online agenda. Suggested audits include: academic program management, pre-emptive construction bond management and transportation.
Trustees in the second workshop, beginning at 6 p.m., will consider adopting a total property tax rate of $1.26 per $100 property value, consisting of maintenance and operations rate of $1.04 and debt service rate of 22 cents as presented.
The meetings will occur in the boardroom of the KISD administration building at 200 N. W. S. Young Drive.
