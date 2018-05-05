The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will continue budget discussions for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday.
KISD’s immediate focus remains estimating revenue projections and analyzing competitive compensation options. The district received preliminary taxable values from the Bell County Appraisal District on April 26.
The school district’s estimated taxable value for 2018 is about $7.6 billion. Last year, that value was about $7.71 billion.
Chief financial officer Megan Bradley will touch on scenarios detailing the general pay increase options discussed on April 24 at the board workshop in Roy J. Smith Middle School.
Bradley will also outline a historical review of general pay increases in KISD.
In other business:
Superintendent John Craft will ask the board to approve the hiring of three additional police officers to improve safety and security at schools. Three new officers would boost the size of the KISD police force by 17 percent.
The superintendent will also propose hiring 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to improve the program.
The board will also receive funds from the KISD Education Foundation for Professional Learning Grants. The KISD Education Foundation will present funds for the awarding of 16 Professional Learning Grants in the amount of $54,766.
The school board also will consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with Fort Hood and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to continue providing school-based health care at Killeen High School and Audie Murphy Middle School.
The regular board meeting will open into public session at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
