The Killeen Independent School District announced Friday that KISD has earned a perfect score of 100 from the Texas Education Agency for taxpayer accountability.
“Killeen ISD has earned a perfect score of 100 from the Texas Education Agency for the school district’s careful and efficient use of the taxpayers’ money, a preliminary report from the state agency shows,” a KISD statement reads.
The report will be given Oct. 23 in a school board workshop. In addition, the district’s financial rating from the TEA will be announced Tuesday. The school board meets in public session at 6 p.m.
The preliminary report shows KISD earned a “Superior” rating and a perfect score of 100 out of 100 possible points from the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), according to KISD.
“As a public education system, we have a responsibility to the public to make sure that we use every dollar wisely and in the most effective way to help children learn. That’s our job every day and we take it very seriously,” said Superintendent John Craft in the announcement.
The report examines school district financial audits, bank records, expenditures and debts. State officials also look at how much money the district is spending on administrative costs compared to what is spent it the classroom, and whether schools and offices are overstaffed for their size.
In May, KISD voters approved a $426 million bond package, which pays for new schools and renovations to existing schools.
KISD officials said the board also will review school nutrition and procurement audits and an evaluation of the district’s English as a Second Language program. In addition. the board will review plans for using bond program funds to make improvements at schools for compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
