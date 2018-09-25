Big booms, changing rainbow-colored liquids, a swirl of fire and foaming paste drew Saegert Elementary School students’ attention during the Chemistry Road Show.
With long beard, protective goggles and tie-dyed lab coat, Texas A&M University chemistry instructor Jim Pennington embraced the “mad scientist” role even as he explained concisely the science behind the smoke and mirrors at the Sept. 20 event.
The smoke was mostly liquid nitrogen and the mirror, a glass beaker made reflective with silver nitrate and a base catalyst.
Now 10 years into presenting the popular chemistry demonstrations, Pennington does about 80 shows a year in front of about 20,000 people. His schedule books up the day it opens.
Saegert Librarian Lara Sursa booked the show. She figures she’s seen it eight times. “It’s just so cool for the kids,” she said, noting that she sets her alarm for midnight the day scheduling opens to ensure a date. “I see something new every time.”
Many of the demonstrations were common reactions modified to draw attention.
The “Silver Mirror” made a clear beaker turn to a mirror as Pennington mixed the applied solution. The “elephant toothpaste” produced bubbling foam from potassium iodine applied to hydrogen peroxide.
Another presentation resulted ina bubbling polymer he called “everlasting ice cream” similar to the substance used in building insulation.
Flames changed colors as different compounds reacted differently to the outside air. In the end, volunteer teachers touched inflated balloons with a flame setting off booms of varying volume and heat based on the mix of hydrogen and oxygen.
“They won’t remember the specific facts,” Pennington said following the first of two demonstrations. “On paper, you can’t picture these reactions and it’s only worthwhile if you can see an application.”
If a student latches on to one demonstration and does independent research, that is powerful learning. “When they dig in on their own, they will remember,” he said. “You wouldn’t just read about sports or art without doing those things.”
“I thought it was excellent,” said fifth-grader Jacob Moomaw. He said his dad went to Texas A&M and now he wants to go there, too.
It was experiments he thought he could try himself that the fifth-grader liked most – foam rising, “everlasting ice cream” and the silver mirror. Another one, the “tornado fire,” he won’t be attempting at home.
“I like to see how stuff reacts,” he said. “It’s impressive how chemicals react to each other. Glass looks like silver. That is so cool.”
“I love that they get to see science in action,” said fifth-grade teacher Vivian Norman. “They read about it in books and see it in video and now they get it in real life. It was amazing and it was super engaging.”
