The Killeen school board will convene in a special meeting Tuesday to interview potential interim trustees but will likely not make a selection, Board President Corbett Lawler said.
“I would not make any prediction but I wouldn’t think that we would have a candidate by tomorrow night,” he said on Monday.
The board has been deliberating about the vacant seat since former trustee Carlyle Walton resigned in late July.
More than one year remains on Walton’s term, which is set to expire in May 2020, so the school board is legally mandated to name a replacement no later than 180 days after the resignation went into effect, making the deadline Jan. 18, 2019.
The time line in which to call a special election has already passed, so the school board must now appoint an interim trustee to serve until the next uniform election in May 2019.
The board has not publicly discussed the matter in open session since Aug. 14, but has spent several hours deliberating in closed session at multiple meetings.
The board spent three hours in closed session during its Sept. 11 meeting, but gave no further information on the topic once reconvened.
The school board did not make a public announcement regarding Tuesday’s special meeting or the interviews at that time.
Lawler said in a telephone interview the board is taking the responsibility of finding a replacement for Walton seriously.
“This is not something the board takes lightly or wants to take in a cavalier matter by just selecting one our of buddies,” Lawler said. “We want someone who will serve the best interests of our district.”
He said over 15 candidates, some self-identified and others presented by board members, had applied for the position as of press time Monday.
Lawler said that he and KISD Superintendent John Craft called the special meeting interviews after the board meeting last Tuesday when it appeared to him that the board needed to meet some of the candidates in person.
“I thought it might be beneficial to let them come face to face with these folks,” Lawler said.
He said Craft did research to ensure the legality of the interview process prior to calling of the special meeting.
The special meeting was posted to the district’s website on Friday afternoon, according to Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
The board will be interviewing the potential candidates in closed session at the special meeting Tuesday before reconvening in public session, at which point any appointment decisions would need to be officially voted into action.
It remains uncertain as to whether the board will make an appointment at that time, but Lawler said an appointment is unlikely. Lawler said last Tuesday that the board is seeking a candidate with a strong background in service to children and that it is not in a rush to appoint someone as there are still months remaining before the deadline.
“We are not pushing ourselves, we are just trying to make sure we can find the best qualified person,” he said. “We have to be able to come to consensus.”
He also said the board is still accepting applications and will continue deliberations until one candidate “rises above the others.”
