The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss federal Impact Aid funding and potential school staffing levels for the next school year at a board workshop meeting Tuesday.
The monthly workshop meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Killeen ISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
Congress provides Impact Aid funding to school districts impacted by the presence of additional students due to the federal activity, such as Fort Hood. Killeen ISD has the largest federally-connected impact in the country, according to district officials.
“Impact Aid funding is critical to the operation of the district,” said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott in a news release.
Killeen ISD expects to receive more than $46.6 million in Impact Aid in fiscal year 2019.
This past week, KISD Superintendent John Craft, school board President Corbett Lawler, Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod and Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley held meetings in Washington with congressional offices to discuss ways to ensure the continuation of Impact Aid funding for KISD in future years. Craft will report to the board Tuesday on those Impact Aid discussions.
Board members will also discuss a geotechnical and materials testing contract for the Killeen High School renovation. This testing, estimated to cost $28,100, is funded through voter-approved bond dollars, according to the district.
In addition to potential school staffing levels for the next school year, school board members also will discuss Tuesday fiscal year 2020 budget planning and the adoption of reading language arts textbooks for 2019.
