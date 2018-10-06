The Killeen school board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly meeting.
Among the items on the agenda is a review of the notes from last week’s East Ward Elementary School parent meetings, as well as further discussion of the plans for the new campus. Designs for the Killeen Independent School District’s new high school and the Clifton Park/Bellaire replacement campus will also be discussed.
The board will also address fire alarm replacement at Live Oak Middle School as part of Proposition A of the bond which has money budgeted for safety upgrades.
Consideration will also be made for the naming of new school facilities.
Another item on the agenda is the utilization of district buses for a laying of the wreaths ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, part of the Wreaths for Vets annual project.
Board meetings take place at KISD Central Office, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
