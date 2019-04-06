The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to approve school staffing levels for the next school year in a board meeting Tuesday.
The school board will vote on proposed district staff changes for the 2019-20 school year, which include a reduction of 42 middle school teachers. In a March 26 workshop, Superintendent John Craft said this is due to the return to a seven-period day in middle school, down from eight periods.
About 45 “campus facilitators” will be added across the district to coordinate special education services and Section 504 services for students, including about 28 at the elementary level. 504 Services prohibits discrimination based upon disability.
Facilitators will help with scheduling Section 504 meetings, according to Craft, which currently ties up school principals for an average of an hour-and-a-half each meeting. The campus facilitators will be “specialized, focused staff,” the superintendent described.
In other business, board members will vote on a slew of construction projects, including proposed work to Ellison High School. The proposed projects include a parking lot renovation that could reach as high as $2.2 million from the KISD Strategic Facilities Plan budget.
The public portion of the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Killeen ISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
