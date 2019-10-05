Kindness

At Saegert Elementary School in Killeen, a group of fourth-graders show off their green shirts, part of a week-long observance called “Start With Hello,” that encourages students to include everyone and to guard against isolation.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Sometimes it’s the simplest act of kindness, like saying ‘hello,’ that makes the biggest difference.

At Saegert Elementary School in Killeen recently, students were putting that theory to the test, working through simple challenges of kindness in an effort to include everyone.

