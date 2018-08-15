The Texas Education Agency released 2018 A through F ratings today for school districts throughout the state while campuses were rated on whether they met standards or require improvement.
According to overall ratings from the TEA, Killeen Independent School District received a C.
Other overall ratings for local districts include:
Copperas Cove: B
Belton: B
Florence: C
Salado: B
Lampasas: C
Gatesville: B
The ratings are based on student achievement, school progress and “closing the gaps,” a complex domain based on four components weighted according to the district or campus type.
This story will be updated.
