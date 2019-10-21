Killeen school bus

A KISD bus heads out to pick up kids from school on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

The Killeen Independent School District will host a free commercial driver's license seminar Thursday for interested parties.

"As the nationwide shortage of school bus drivers continues to affect school districts all over the country, Killeen ISD will try a unique approach Thursday by holding a CDL seminar for drivers," the school district said in a news release. "Potential school bus drivers need a commercial driver’s license in order to drive. At the seminar Thursday night, KISD will provide support for drivers to get a free CDL and training from the school district."

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.