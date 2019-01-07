Teachers and administrators returned from the holiday break Monday and began preparing for students to return Tuesday, along with the school board, which will meet Tuesday evening for its regular meeting.
The board will vote Tuesday on a proposal to purchase and equip a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classroom vehicle, at a cost of $468,531.
The district was awarded a Department of Defense Education Activity Grant on Nov. 1 that provides federal funding for the customizing and procurement of technology equipment for a total cost of $259,074.
The grant targets expanding the district’s STEM education to the elementary level by providing hands-on learning through the mobile lab. The lab will also provide increased opportunities for parent involvement.
The purchase of the vehicle will be made with district funds at a cost of $209,457.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the termination of contract negotiations with Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, Inc. for project manager services of bond related construction projects. Staff proposed the termination after review of the fees and project scopes. If the contract negotiations are terminated, staff will seek to hire other project managers internally.
The meeting will begin in a closed session at 4:30 p.m. and the public portion of the meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive.
Students in Copperas Cove, Belton, Salado and Florence also return Tuesday. Lampasas ISD and Gatesville ISD returned Monday.
