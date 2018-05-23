The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation announced Wednesday that Ellison High School student Trey Fisher is among 100 recipients of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.
Fisher will receive an $8,000 scholarship each year of college, as well as ongoing training, mentorship and networking opportunities facilitated by the Foundation, according to an announcement. He was chosen from a pool of 350 candidates after a process that included a written application, interviews, group activities and a demonstration teaching lesson.
The scholars “are committed to teaching in high-needs Texas public schools or in hard-to-fill subject areas,” according to an announcement.
“Teaching is one of society’s most important professions and strong teachers are critical to the future of Texas,” said Charles Butt, founder of Raise Your Hand Texas and the Holdsworth Center, and chairman and CEO of H-E-B, in a written statement. “I am thrilled to welcome this first cohort of Charles Butt Scholars and believe this initiative is an important first step in encouraging our best and brightest to consider a career as a teacher.”
The scholarship is part of the Raising Texas Teachers initiative, a 10-year, $50 million project designed to support university-based teacher preparation programs in addressing the needs of 21st century students, elevate the status of the teaching profession, and inspire top students to pursue teaching.
”Raising Texas Teachers will ensure some of our most promising future teachers receive the rigorous classroom training and support they need to effectively serve our students and our state,” said Shari Albright, President of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation.
This year’s scholarships were awarded to students attending, or planning to attend, one of 10 partner universities selected by Raise Your Hand for their commitment to rigorous teacher preparation.
Fisher will attend the University of Texas at Austin.
Visit www.RaisingTexasTeachers.org for more information.
