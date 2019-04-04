A student from Saegert Elementary, who the Killeen school district said was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis, has died, according to school officials.
"Killeen ISD has counseling teams on hand at Saegert today to provide support services to children. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends and teachers of the student," said Terry Abbott, spokesman for KISD.
Abbott said the student — a boy in second grade — was diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That is a form of bacterial meningitis. The boy's name has not been released.
"The school is safe and no other cases of meningitis have been reported," Abbott said in a news release.
An official at the Bell County Public Health District said the state health department is investigating the case.
Abbott said the school was thoroughly cleaned on Tuesday night using hospital-grade disinfectant, and classes at the school in south Killeen at 5600 Schorn Drive are on schedule this week.
Symptoms of bacterial meningitis are fever, rash, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, chills, muscle and joint pain and abdominal pain, the letter said. In a letter, Superintendent John Craft advised parents to seek medical attention for their children if they have those symptoms.
Meningitis is spread through coughing, kissing and sharing anything by mouth.
More information can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov.
