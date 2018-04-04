Fifty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. stood on a concrete balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis during a visit in solidarity with a sanitation workers’ strike for better pay and working conditions.
At 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 1968, King was shot. An hour later, he died at a hospital after one of his many instances of activism.
King is best known for spreading a message of equality through civil rights by nonviolent means that stemmed from his faith, which was inspired by the activism of Mahatma Gandhi.
That message is still shared around the world today.
Nicole Lonix, a fifth-grade teacher at Saegert Elementary School, first asks students one question regarding King when teaching them about his life.
Linda Sharp, a social studies teacher at Copperas Cove High School, also shared King’s legacy with students in her class this week.
One of the core lessons taught in CCISD schools on Dr. King's legacy is the effects of his work on other minority groups in the U.S. and around the world, including places like South Africa where apartheid lasted until 1991, Sharp said.
“Dr. King's lasting impact over the past 50 years transformed our nation and many other nations around the globe,” Sharp said. “Our students learn not just about his importance and legacy in the fight for equal rights for all races, but for all people demanding equal rights in democratic and non-democratic countries.”
Students are “very awestruck,” and at times, “overwhelmed” at the sacrifices that Dr. King and his fellow civil rights activists had to make to push for equality.
Cove High students also learn that King’s road wasn’t an easy one.
“Our students learn about the beatings, burnings, bombings, imprisonment, sit-ins, boycotts, marches, etc. that Dr. King and many civil rights activists undertook and endured,” Sharp said. “Our students are amazed at the character and composure that Dr. King and other civil rights activists had as they overcame these situations to push for political and social change.”
Sharp said she hopes student realize that despite King’s life ending half a century ago, the fundamentals of his message and medium are still as strong and effective today.
She hopes students persevere through the struggles of standing against opposition for equality, just as King did.
“He helped build better communities with his positive actions and compassion towards others. We want our students to do the same,” Sharp said. “Dr. King is a role model and we show our students the importance of engaging in politics, standing up for what is right, and working to help improve our community and many Americans communities as he did in his lifetime.”
