The Killeen Independent School District has announced public meetings with Douse, Skipcha and Cedar Valley/Timber Ridge elementary school parents in February.
The district will be opening Maude Moore Wood Elementary School and adjusting attendance zones for those schools in 2019-20, according to a district statement.
KISD officials say they seek discussion and feedback on the proposed new attendance zones. Here is the meeting schedule:
- Douse Elementary -- Feb. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Skipcha Elementary -- Feb. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Cedar Valley/Timber Ridge Elementary -- Feb. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Elementary.
A final attendance zone recommendation will be presented to the school board in March for approval.
