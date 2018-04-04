A familiar face in the Killeen Independent School District will soon be taking over as director of special education.
Dr. Jacqueline Pilkey was announced as the new director in a press released from KISD chief communications officer Terry Abbott on Wednesday.
She replaces Paula Lawrason, who was appointed principal of Union Grove Elementary School in February.
Pilkey has served KISD for the past 11 years as an assistant principal and special education coordinator at Audie Murphy Middle School, according to the press release. She holds certificates in special education, mid-management, secondary mathematics and secondary government and political science instruction.
Pilkey earned a doctorate in education from Walden University, a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education and Master of Education degree both from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Pilkey joined Killeen ISD in 1991 as a math teacher at Killeen High School, where she taught for four years before moving to the Killeen Ninth Grade Center for five years. From 2000 to 2004, she taught at Harker Heights High School, and in 2004 she became an assistant principal and special education coordinator at Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
Pilkey will report to the executive director of special education, Dr. Janice Peronto.
KIDS fails to see a major problem, too many bosses; too few doers. KIDS hires a person to Director of Special Education, who reports to the Executive Director of Special Education. Too many bosses doing nothing, while a few workers do the work of many workers. KIDS squanders your pennies!!! Vote NO, save your pennies.....
