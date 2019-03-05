Killeen Independent School District board members Tuesday night moved forward on two items of business addressing a growing student body: a renovation to Killeen High School, and rezoning of attendance zones.
Board members in the public meeting accepted the design for a renovation project for Killeen High School. The project, which has yet to be bid out to a construction firm, could reach as high as $99 million. The KISD board will finalize the guaranteed maximum cost of the project in a later meeting.
The project is a result of the voter-approved, $426 million KISD bond program, which is paying for new schools and renovations to older campuses.
The new design includes new academic classrooms, a new auxiliary gymnasium, some new athletics locker rooms, an enlarged cafeteria to provide room for all students to eat lunch in the building, allowing the district to close the campus during lunch.
The design also will also provide for renovated special education classrooms, renovated career and technical education classrooms, a renovated library and additional computer labs.
Ballistic glass and a number of windowless spaces throughout ARE also being considered for the renovated campus will ensure safety, said Superintendent John Craft and Project Manager Daniel De La Garza.
“I think this is a real opportunity to do something really special for Killeen High School,” Craft said. “This is Killeen High School, the namesake of the school district. This is the lynchpin to the bond program.”
New fine arts and athletics facilities would inflate the cost of the redesign from $89 million to $99 million.
The new construction and renovations will be completed in 2022.
Also featured Tuesday night was the approval of new attendance zones for the 2019-20 school year for Skipcha, Timber Ridge, Cedar Valley and Douse Elementary schools as a result of the construction of the district’s new school, Maude Moore Wood Elementary.
District officials held three community meetings to gather feedback regarding the proposed attendance zone changes. A slight modification to the original rezoning proposal was recommended as a result.
Students in the Tuscany Meadows zone will be allowed to apply for a special transfer consideration for the 2019-2020 school year, allowing them to remain at Skipcha Elementary School for the next year. Transportation will be provided only to Maude Moore Wood Elementary for this attendance zone. Students electing to remain at Skipcha Elementary School will need to provide their own transportation.
“I think the most engaging conversation we had was held at Skipcha Elementary pertaining to Tuscany Meadows,” Craft said. “There were definite concerns regarding the transportation pertaining to Maude Moore Wood, and rightfully so.”
The superintendent referenced development occurring around Rosewood Drive, and since its completion is questionable, could make the commute of Tuscany Meadows residents to Maude Moore Wood cumbersome.
Wood Elementary is located in the southeast quadrant of the school district, in the White Rock Estates subdivision, at 6410 Morganite Lane.
