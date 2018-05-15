A multimillion-dollar construction program in the Killeen Independent School District has been officially confirmed.
Results of the May 5 bond and Board of Trustees elections were canvassed at a special board meeting Tuesday at the district administration building. In total, 6,580 ballots were cast in KISD elections. Trustees approved ballot numbers from all KISD precincts as provided by Special Assistant to the Deputy Superintendent Kirk Thomas.
A total of 3,761 were early votes and 723 were mail-ins.
As unofficial totals indicated, Proposition A of the bond, worth $235 million in taxpayer money, passed with 58.4 percent of the vote. Proposition B, worth $191 million in taxpayer money, passed with 57.7 percent, official vote tallies show.
Only one precinct, Precinct 410, had a majority against a bond measure. There were 18 of 35 ballots cast against Proposition A.
All precincts except Precinct 207 voted for Minerva Trujillo in favor of Lan Carter in the district’s only contested trustee race this year.
District officials say work on new facilities could begin as early as next year.
Safety and security improvements will be underway in “the next couple of weeks,” according to Executive Director of Facilities Adam Rich, likely taking six to eight months and potentially longer in some instances. ADA improvements are planned to be underway later this year following a state inspection and report on all KISD facilities, he said.
