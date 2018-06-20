The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees continued development of the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget at its workshop Tuesday.
The preliminary projections for fiscal year 2019 show a balanced budget with $389.8 million in revenues and expenditures — up from $382.9 million in the current budget.
Next year’s student population projection was presented at 44,891, a 1.29 percent growth rate over the current school year.
Estimated property tax revenue is based on a 7.43 percent growth in value statewide and an estimated 2.3 percent growth above preliminary local property values.
All these numbers are being worked into the district’s budget estimations, according to KISD’s preliminary assumptions and planning documents.
The upcoming budget likely will also include a sweeping 2 percent pay increase for KISD staff and teachers that the board approved at its June 12 meeting. The increase must be finalized in the adopted budget.
The district will also continue hiring until school starts, said KISD chief financial officer Megan Bradley, but the proposed budget will be based on a “snapshot of staff salaries.”
The proposed budget for 2018-2019 fiscal year will be officially adopted in a special meeting Aug. 28, as proposed by KISD Superintendent John Craft. The meeting will take place after a scheduled board workshop.
Changes included in the budget will go into effect on Sept. 1, Bradley said.
In other business, a report detailing the design of the state’s new accountability ratings system for Texas schools was presented to the board.
Under the Preliminary State Academic A-F Accountability System, all school districts in Texas will be given a letter rating in three performance categories for the 2017-2018 school year per House Bill 2804, passed by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2015, and addendums in House Bill 22, passed by the 85th Texas Legislature in 2017.
These categories are “student achievement,” “school progress” and “closing the gaps.”
All campuses will also be given a simpler rating, stating that they either met standards or that improvement is required.
Ratings for Killeen ISD are not yet available, said Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
The rating should be given to the district by early August, said KISD Director of Assessment and Accountability Teresa Daugherty.
The Texas Education Agency is also set to present a “What If” report of scores this fall that will document what letter grade specific campuses would have received if they had also been given an A-F rating.
Also Tuesday, the board was given a report on the practice standardized test academy and annual results.
The program, which comprises around $22,791 of spending from the general budget, provides study sessions and materials to support students in preparation for the test.
“We’ve seen a good increase in the number of students taking the test,” Abbott said. Attendance has doubled since 2017.
“There has been a slight increase in scores for 10th grade and a rise for 11th grade.”
A proposed, three-year foreign exchange student waiver was also discussed at the workshop.
The waiver that was previously in effect since 2015 is up for renewal.
If approved, the waiver would limit the number of foreign exchange secondary school students in KISD to a total of 20, meaning each of the four traditional high school campuses would only be allowed to accept five students per year.
“It’s being renewed at the same number of students accepted as has been accepted for the previous waiver period,” Abbott said.
The program is at no extra cost to the district and has no fiscal impact, according to Abbott.
The item was put on the consent agenda for the July 10 board meeting.
Another topic touched upon at the workshop was a review of KISD’s positive working relationship with Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides students with a community of support.
The district currently employs around 23 full-time professionals who work with KISD students on 19 campuses in a variety of capacities.
The program helps to ensure a decrease in the dropout rate and an increase in the graduation rate, said Desmontes Stewart, deputy superintendent of schools, who cited that the CIS provided over 71,000 services to 2,343 students in the last school year.
“It does great things not only inside the classroom, but outside,” Stewart said.
The proposed contract for the 2018-2019 school year would cost the district $454,124, about 45 percent of the program’s total cost, the rest of which would be paid by CIS.
In a closed session prior to the public workshop, the board discussed the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property for future district use.
KISD and the Killeen City Council are slated to have a special joint workshop at 5 p.m. Thursday at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, to brief council members on allocations for the historic $426 million bond issue approved by voters in May.
The collaborative meeting agenda is also set to provide information on coordination of appropriate city activities, the construction timeline of various projects and other matters, including taxable values and exemptions.
This may be the first of more special joint meetings between KISD and the city of Killeen, as the two are also set to discuss facilitation of periodic meetings Thursday.
