Killeen High School may be the next school to get a new campus as part of the bond that passed in May.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees explored a proposed change Tuesday evening during its monthly board workshop which would involve an approximately $98 million campus construction project.
As part of the $426 million bond project, $75 million had been budgeted for an interior renovation of the existing Killeen High School campus.
However, Superintendent John Craft and Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich proposed a plan to the board Tuesday that would be a $98 million complete reconstruction of the campus. The proposed campus would be comparable to the sixth high school, which will be constructed in the south part of town.
More information about this proposal will be available in Sunday's Herald.
In other board discussion, KISD was awarded a $1 million four-and-a-half-year grant from the Department of Defense in order to expand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning.
The grant was created to increase the number of military connected students in third through fifth grade who score at or above the national norm on state tests.
Twenty-six of the 32 elementary schools in KISD meet the criteria of having 15 percent or more of their population comprised of military connected students.
KISD plans to utilize the grant to create STEM in Motion, a mobile lab that will travel between campuses, providing hands-on learning, as well as opportunities for parent involvement. The lab will serve approximately 8,730 students in grades three through five, with about 3,580 of those students connected to the military.
