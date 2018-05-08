Three days after the election giving them $426 million in taxpayer funds for construction, Killeen Independent School District officials said proposed staff pay increases might have to be downsized.
Chief financial officer Megan Bradley presented an estimated 2019 budget value between $384 million and $386 million in revenue. The 2018 budget value is $382 million in revenue.
The school district’s estimated taxable value for 2018 is about $7.6 billion. Last year, that value was about $7.71 billion.
KISD’s value increased by $188.6 million in values due to new construction, which is $11.6 million more than was added last year. However, $164.7 million in values were removed from KISD due to disabled veteran exemption.
The figure is based off the preliminary taxable values KISD received from the Bell County Appraisal District on April 26, which indicated decrease in value by about 0.73 percent.
The district has other sources of revenue that factor into its value.
Bradley and Superintendent John Craft expressed caution that general pay increases discussed at past workshops may take more care to achieve.
Trustee Carlyle Walton suggested in lieu of a general pay increase that would increase the compensation of every district employee, the district might consider analyzing pay increases for only certain employee groups.
“No decision will be popular, but at the end of the day, we not only have to balance our fiscal and stewardship responsibility, but also our moral responsibility,” Walton said.
Also at the meeting, the district approved hiring three new school officers and 20 teachers and dyslexia assessors.
The new officers will boost the size of the KISD police force by 17 percent, per recommendation of Craft. There are currently 18 officers.
The move, coinciding with the board’s recognition of May 15 next week as Peace Officers Memorial Day in KISD, is an effort to improve safety and security at schools, according to Craft.
One of the officers would be stationed at Shoemaker High School, which would allow all four of KISD’s traditional high schools to have three full-time officers on campus. Another would be stationed full-time at the Gateway alternative school complex, and the other new officer would rotate around schools, increasing the visible police presence throughout the district.
The three officers will cost KISD $100,000 in salaries. Individual salaries were not immediately available.
The board also approved hiring 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to improve the program.
The recommendation is the culmination of a year of work by a special dyslexia focus group. A collection of KISD teachers and administrators conducted a review of the dyslexia program during the 2017-18 school year, according to KISD.
The focus group found that 1,074 students were assessed for dyslexia in the 2016-17 school year. Assessments take up to two hours to complete, and double scoring and creation of the dyslexia profile takes up to an additional 90 minutes to complete. Results are reviewed in meetings that average a length of up to an hour.
The recommendation for new dyslexia teachers and assessors is designed to allow the district to diagnose students who are dyslexic and provide learning support for them faster.
Under Texas House Bill 1886, which provides for the early identification of, and intervention for, a child with dyslexia to improve the child’s academic success, school districts must screen all kindergarten and first-grade students at the end of the school year. KISD currently has approximately 6,500 students who require screening.
Adding assessors will give teachers more time with students with dyslexia, according to KISD.
Cost of hiring staff was not immediately available.
In other business, the board outlined potential costs for program expansion resourcing for the high school STEM Academy, which is in collaboration with Central Texas College.
For technology, engineering and other costs, the total for the expansion sums to about $2.5 million.
These costs will be funded between $1.6 million from KISD general funds in combination with $929,945 from instructional material allotment funds.
The STEM academy offers four pathways, which include 16 different opportunities to prepare students for college and/or their STEM careers.
High school students participating in the academy can earn a STEM endorsement and up to 30 college credits, or an associate of science degree in STEM fields. In addition, students can gain industry level certification in select programs.
The board also approved of a memorandum of understanding with Fort Hood and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to continue providing school-based health care at Killeen High School and Audie Murphy Middle School.
