The Killeen Independent School District has announced upcoming school board meetings, including a joint meeting with the Killeen City Council.
The school board will hold a special voting meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m., and then a board workshop meeting at 6 p.m. that same day, according to Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
One week later on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the KISD board will hold its second in a series of joint meetings with the Killeen City Council to discuss “matters of mutual interest.”
At the 5 p.m. Jan. 31 joint meeting with city council, the agenda is expected to include an update from Killeen ISD on current enrollment and projections for next school year and beyond. District leaders also expect to update council on the progress of voter-approved $426 million bond program for new schools and renovation, and to discuss supporting infrastructure.
Among talking points in the joint meeting will the decommissioning of excess district property, including old school buildings. Talk on an interlocal agreement between Killeen ISD police and the Killeen Police Department will also take place.
The 4 p.m. special board meeting next Tuesday will include consideration of financial reports for the previous fiscal year, and consideration of possible action regarding the appraisal of the superintendent and contract renewal/extension and compensation.
The special board meeting is a voting meeting, so the board could act on those items.
The 6 p.m. workshop meeting on Jan. 22 is not a voting meeting, but is the board’s monthly opportunity to hear reports on district programs and initiatives and agenda items that could be up for a vote at the next regular meeting.
The workshop following the special meeting will feature discussion on the School Health Advisory Council, delinquent property tax collections, an amendment to the fiscal 2019 budget and more.
