KISD Meeting

The KISD board of trustees discusses business during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The Killeen school board Tuesday approved a site-package price for the new high school being funded from the $426 million bond approved in 2018 and heard information about consideration of a new bond that could go before the district’s voters in May.

Superintendent John Craft provided the board of trustees with information on what was discussed at the Nov. 5 bond steering committee meeting for a potential 2020 bond issue -- a construction update, a financial update, student enrollment projections and information on portable building utilization.

