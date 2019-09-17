KISD Meeting 1

The KISD board of trustees discuss during a regular meeting on Tuesday at the KISD administration building. 

 Hunter King | Herald

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees took action on multiple items during their meeting Tuesday night, including one designed to ease overcrowding.

By a unanimous 7-0 vote, the board approved the recommendation by the district’s administration to submit class size waivers to the Texas Education Agency for 17 different classrooms, kindergarten through fourth grade, at 12 different schools within the district.

