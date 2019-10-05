EDUCATION Graphic

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss a variety of topics when they meet on Tuesday, including an update on the bond program and the construction that has taken place with bond money.

The bond was voter approved in May 2018 and the total of the bond was $426 million. Six different school construction projects were part of the bond, including high school No. 6 and elementary school No. 36.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.