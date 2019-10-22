KISD Meeting

KISD board members vote during the regular meeting on Tuesday at the KISD administration building.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Killeen Independent School District and Superintendent John Craft are moving forward with plans for a new taxpayer-funded bond by setting the meeting dates for the bond steering committee.

There was little to no concern voiced by the board over the new bond issue. Board members Brett Williams and Shelley Wells were not present for the meeting.

