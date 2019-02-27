Killeen school board members Tuesday night got a detailed look into a renovation underway at Killeen High School.
The public session of the board workshop, which began at 6 p.m. at district headquarters on W.S. Young Drive, included the proposed new design for campus.
A renovation to the district’s oldest high school has begun, and is happening in phases. The project is the result of voters in May approving two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD.
The district says the project will feature classroom additions and major interior and exterior renovations. These include building system replacements, interior finish replacements, site improvements, code compliance upgrades and programmatic expansions.
Originally, the project was estimated to come in at $75 million. The actual base cost has come in at $89 million, which includes design fees, construction costs, furniture, fixtures and more.
PBK Architects Representative Daniel De La Garza, project manager for the KHS renovation and KISD’s sixth high school, presented the renovation plan.
The project could reach as high as $99 million with the addition of a fine arts wing, drama classrooms, a tech shop, an auxiliary gym, athletic locker rooms and more.
KISD staff said actual cost for the district’s sixth high school should be coming in under its $171 million projected cost, which will help balance out the higher-than-expected cost of KHS renovations.
Construction for the KHS renovation is set to be complete for the 2021 school year.
In other business, board members began the preparation of the general fund budget for next year.
Next year’s budget is based on a higher student projection for the 2019-2020 school year: 45,583, up from about 45,091 for the 2018-2019 school year.
A “generic” budgeting calendar was presented by Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley, who said it will ebb and flow. Talk on teacher compensation and any adjustment to it will likely come in May, contingent upon state Legislature action.
New factors that will affect KISD expenditures for next year include a proposed removal of the IB program by 2020.
An update on federally issued Impact Aid was also provided to board members. Impact Aid is disbursed to help alleviate money lost by untaxed federal land served by KISD.
Impact Aid comprises about an eighth of KISD’s operating budget, said Superintendent John Craft.
“Impact Aid must be appropriated by Congress each year. In theory, it could go away,” Bradley said. “That’s why we need to continually advocate for it.”
According to a survey conducted by Fort Hood officials and the district, KISD has a total of 16,506 federally connected students, 4,267 students live on-post at Fort Hood, while 8,923 live off-post.
“There’s not really many districts that are even close to us with those numbers,” Bradley said on school districts nationwide.
Still, Craft warned that KISD leaders need to continually advocate for Impact Aid, as the superintendent predicts the number of federally connected students in KISD to go down as time goes on, potentially below key thresholds for Impact Aid.
Based off an application to be sent in 2020, the district expects to receive $48.1 million in Impact Aid in 2022.
KISD officials will make their annual trip to Washington, D.C., in March to advocate to lawmakers for Impact Aid.
The board also went into closed session, in which members discussed property purchases and names for new schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.