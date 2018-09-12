The process of selecting an interim trustee to fill a vacant seat on the Killeen school board is still underway and about a dozen candidates have applied, board President Corbett Lawler said Wednesday.
Former trustee Carlyle Walton vacated the position in late July, with more than a year left in his term, which was set to expire in May 2020, and the board is legally mandated to name a replacement no later than 180 days from the time that resignation went into effect.
The timeline in which to call a special election has already passed, so the board members must appoint an interim trustee who will serve until the next general board election in May 2019.
The final deadline for the appointment is set for Jan. 18, 2019, and Lawler said the board is not pushing to make a decision too quickly in the interest of finding the best possible candidate for the job. He said the board does not have an expected time frame other than what is legally mandated.
“We are in deliberation right now,” Lawler said. “We have to be able to come to a consensus. Until we can find that person that satisfies every current member of the board, we are not done.”
Trustees deliberated for nearly three hours in closed session at the meeting Tuesday night.
Lawler said the board considered a list of 10 to 12 candidates, a mixture of self-identified interested parties and potential names brought to the table by the board members.
While Lawler could not share the details of the closed session or the names of the candidates, he said the board whittled down the list.
“There were several very qualified folks from the community,” he said. “We have trimmed that list.”
Lawler said that although the board has a qualified list, it will still accept interest in the position from the public and “will not shut the door to possible good names.”
To be eligible, candidates must be a United States citizen, a Texas resident for the past year, a Killeen school district resident for the past six months, age 18 and older, and never been convicted of a felony, according to state law.
Candidates must also be registered to vote in the school district and must not have been found by a court with the district’s jurisdiction to be totally or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
Lawler said the board is looking for a qualified candidate who will be the best possible fit for Killeen ISD in this particular stage of the $426 million bond approved by voters in May.
“We have a lot of hard work in front of us over the next couple of years with the bond election. This is not something the board takes lightly or wants to take in a cavalier matter by just selecting one of our buddies; we want someone who will serve the best interests of our district,” he said. “We aren’t obligated to pick our friends, we are obligated to pick the best.”
Lawler described the best person for the job as someone who can contribute strong ideas with a background that demonstrates a commitment of service to children, with this being the most important factor in the board’s consideration, he said.
“There are a lot of good people out there doing a lot of good work in the community and I’m grateful for that but we need to find someone who is committed to working with kids,” Lawler said. “We are committed to finding the best possible person to serve the kids of this district. If we can’t find our students at the back of all of our decisions, we have done something wrong.”
In an online poll last week, the Herald asked the readers what they would like to see in an interim Killeen school board appointee.
Out of the 242 votes cast in the unscientific web poll, 45 percent said they would like to see “an independent thinker who doesn’t always ‘go along with the crowd,’ while 27 percent said they’d prefer someone with extensive experience in the classroom and 9 percent said they believe it needs to be someone who has experience working with special needs children. Only 6 percent of voters said they wanted to see a person who is actively involved in helping area youth.
Members of the general public who are interested in being considered for the position are welcome to contact Lawler directly at 254-624-1776.
“What I have done is take notes over the phone or ask them to send me a bulleted resume of less than a page,” Lawler said of the application process.
