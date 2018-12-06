Killeen ISD students could soon learn how to conduct criminal investigations, process crime scenes and collect evidence in a new course likely to be approved by the school board Tuesday.
It won’t exactly be CSI Killeen, but high school seniors interested in careers in law enforcement would have the option to take a class in criminal investigation starting next school year at the KISD Career Center, according to a release from the district. The school board is expected to give final approval to the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday. The public part of the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
In the release, Superintendent John Craft said the new course will be popular with students as the district continues to work to provide relevant and interesting career studies that will lead to good jobs.
“We are always looking to be innovative with our curriculum and to provide the courses and the instruction that will keep students engaged and in school and prepare them for success upon graduation,” Craft said.
The new course will introduce students to the profession of criminal investigation. Students will understand basic functions of criminal investigations and procedures and will learn how to investigate or follow up during investigations. Students will learn terminology and procedures related to criminal investigations, crime scene processing, evidence collection, fingerprinting, and court room presentations.
Through case studies and simulated crime scenes, students will collect and analyze evidence such as fingerprints, bodily fluids, hairs, fibers, impressions and blood splatter.
Criminal investigation is not the only new course pending approval for next year. The board is expected to also approve a new course in Fashion Marketing. The course is designed to provide students with knowledge of the various business functions in the fashion industry. Students in fashion marketing will gain a working knowledge of promotion, how to analyze a business opportunity and prepare a business plan, and will develop skills in textiles, merchandising, mathematics, selling and visual merchandising.
With the school board’s approval Tuesday, KISD also will offer a new course in entrepreneurship. In that course, students will learn the principles necessary to begin and operate a business. The primary focus of the course is to help students understand the process of analyzing a business opportunity, preparing a business plan, determining the feasibility of an idea using research, and developing a plan to organize and promote the business and its products and services. In addition, students will understand the capital required, the return on investment desired, and the potential for profit. Creating a business plan will help students begin to develop a portfolio for college and entrance into the workforce.
The board also is expected to approve new courses in electrical technology and general employability skills.
