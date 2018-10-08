The Killeen Independent School District board will meet tonight for its regular monthly meeting.
The board will convene in closed session before opening the meeting to the public. One topic of the closed discussion if the naming the new school facilities.
To date, Elementary No. 35, which is under construction near Rosewood Drive and Morganite Lane and is set to open for next school year, is just one of the campuses that does not have a name. High School No. 6 is also yet to be named.
The board will also conduct an evaluation of the superintendent, a routine proceeding that the board handles periodically.
The meeting will open to the public at 6 p.m.
The focus of the meeting will predominantly be the status of several bond-related projects.
Notes from the East Ward parent meetings that took place last week will be shared with the board and reviewed, and further discussion will take place about the transition of East Ward students during construction of the replacement campus. Updated schematic designs will also be shared with the board.
Schematic designs for High School No. 6 will also be shared and reviewed.
As part of Proposition A of the bond, school safety is being addressed campus-wide.
The board will discuss the selection of an engineer for the fire alarm replacement scheduled to take place next summer at Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
The new Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary schools replacement campus is also a topic of discussion on the agenda for today’s meeting.
This campus is in the early planning stages, and the selection of an architectural firm and building materials will be discussed. Construction on the replacement campus is slated to begin in August of 2019, and the school is set to open for the 2021 school year.
Also on the agenda is the authorization of district transportation to be used in November for the Laying of the Wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
