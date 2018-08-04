Killeen school board training and team building will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in a special workshop.
In this training, the board will be “evaluating and improving student outcomes,” according to an agenda posted by the Killeen Independent School District.
The workshop contains no other items.
The meeting will occur in the boardroom of the KISD administration building at 200 N. W. S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.