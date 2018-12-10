New plans for Killeen High School could move forward following the vote that is expected to take place at Tuesday's Killeen school board meeting.
The board will vote to approve a $23 million change for Killeen High School that was presented to the school board during its Nov. 27 workshop. In the original bond proposal that passed in May, $75 million of a $191 million proposition for school renovations and updates was budgeted for the renovations of Killeen High.
Superintendent John Craft proposed a $98 million concept during the Nov. 27 workshop that would include new construction on much of the existing campus, as well as planned interior renovations.
Killeen High School, which has a capacity of just under 2,300, is the district’s oldest high school campus at age 53.
Also on the agenda for today’s meeting is the review and approval of plans for the Pershing Park and Clifton Park consolidation projects.
The new $42 million Pershing Park Elementary School will also consolidate Sugar Loaf Elementary, if the board approves the design Tuesday night. The school was designed by Huckabee and will be built to house 1,050 students.
The new $40 million Clifton Park Elementary School, if approved by the board, will be located at the existing Nolan Middle School campus, which will be decommissioned in 2020 with the opening of Middle School No. 14. With space for 1,050 students, the new Clifton Park Elementary, designed by Huckabee, will allow for the consolidation of the entire Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary School student populations. The project will be funded through the bond program and the Strategic Facilities Plan.
The board will also vote to approve criminal investigation, fashion marketing, entrepreneurship, electrical technology and general employability skills as new course offerings for the Killeen Independent School District Career Center.
The board will convene at 4:30 p.m. and go into closed session, where board members will interview a candidate for the vacant deputy superintendent position. The board may or may not take action immediately after the closed session ends. The rest of the public board meeting will reconvene at 6 p.m. at the administration building at 200 North W. S. Young Drive.
