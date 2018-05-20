1. Yes. Getting Kim to negotiate is a big deal. The summit should yield positive results.

2. Yes. While the initial meeting may not solve all issues, it will start the process.

3. No. Kim is simplying playing the U.S. in order to get attention. He won’t offer much.

4. No. Kim is very unpredictable. It’s entirely possible that a summit won’t take place.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say how the summit will turn out before the leaders meet.

Vote

View Results