Of the 2,344 seniors enrolled in the Killeen Independent School District, 235 — or 10 percent — need to pass one of more portions of the STAAR exam to qualify for graduation in the next few weeks.
The KISD Board of Trustees will review those statistics and other agenda items at their workshop on Tuesday evening.
The timeline for construction projects related to the recently-passed $426 million bond packages will be presented to the board, with some renovations and security upgrades scheduled to begin Monday.
Other aspects of the bond will be discussed, including parameters of the bond, a reimbursement resolution, and sending out a request for qualifications for bond underwriters.
The board will discuss the selection of architects for the new high school, renovations to Killeen High School, the security upgrades at various schools, the East Ward/West Ward consolidation and the Pershing Park, Sugar Loaf, Bellaire consolidation.
Another discussion will involve the former Fowler Elementary School on Trimmier Road, which is currently leased to Texas A&M University-Central Texas for $1 per year, who then leases the property to the Oak Creek Academy.
Four memoranda of understanding between KISD and Central Texas College are scheduled for discussion, covering the culinary, dual credit, Early College High School and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs for the 2018-2019 school year.
The board will also receive a presentation from Kathleen Burke, principal of the district’s Early College High School, which currently has 773 students enrolled.
