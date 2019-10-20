EDUCATION Graphic

The KISD board of trustees will discuss the invitations sent out to the bond steering committee as well as what the process will look like going forward with the bond steering committee at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The committee will meet four times between Nov. 5 and Dec. 17 and a fifth meeting if it is necessary will be held after Christmas break, according to the district’s board book.

