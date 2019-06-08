The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss a wide array of topics, including more on the 2018 bond sale, as well as the installation of newly elected trustees, when it meets for a regular meeting Tuesday.
Among the discussion items on the agenda are awarding contracts and proposals for Education Service Center Region 10 purchasing cooperative for school nutrition for the 2019-2020 school year and a resolution authorizing the use of school buses for a community-related activity.
Also on the agenda are the selection of officers for the board of trustees; appointments to multiple committees around the district; consideration and possible action on the bond sale; an agreement between AdventHealth School and Killeen ISD Interactive; and an agreement for the Killeen Regional Day School for the Deaf shared services arrangement.
Also Tuesday, the board will:
look at a joint participation agreement with the city of Harker Heights and city of Nolanville for improvements to Warriors Path
hear a strategic facilities plan update; discuss the East Ward and West Ward Elementary Schools consolidation project
discuss the new Pershing Park Elementary and Sugar Loaf Elementary consolidation
select an architect, a commissioning agent, a geotechnical engineer and materials testing services for the Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion, as well as the delivery method for the expansion.
The board will also take a look at the budget for fiscal year 2020 before adjourning.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administration Building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
For more information on what will be discussed during the meeting, go to https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?mk=50328921&fn=agenda.pdf.
