Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, will be the site of two Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees meetings Tuesday evening.
An awards ceremony for employees with 30 or more years of service in the district will begin at 5 p.m.
The board’s workshop will start at 6:30 p.m. with a short agenda.
The process of compiling the fiscal year 2019 budget will be part of the workshop. Projected revenues for the district from property taxes, state aid, federal Impact Aid and other sources is estimated to be between $388.7 million and $392.4 million, according to the planned presentation.
An option to provide teachers with a pay raise will be included in the budget discussion.
Board members will review a proposal requesting $1.25 million for a U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity grant, which targets science, technology, engineering, & mathematics (STEM) education for military-connected students in grades three through five.
The grant would be used to equip a mobile STEM learning lab which would travel to the 26 elementary schools that meet the criteria in the grant of 15 percent or greater military-connected students.
