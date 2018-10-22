The Killeen Independent School District school board will meet Tuesday night to conduct a workshop in which several aspects of district performance will be reviewed.
Among the items on the agenda is a review of the District Improvement Plan. The plan includes a student population breakdown as well as State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and MAP test performance.
KISD processes and programs are also part of the improvement plan, and progress on district goals will be monitored.
The plan is available on the board’s website, and public comments on the plan will be heard during Tuesday’s meeting.
The recent audit conducted by The Gibson Consulting Group Inc. of the school nutrition program will also be discussed today, as well as testing data and enrollment numbers of the district’s bilingual/English as a Second Language programs in order to determine their effectiveness.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the KISD Administration Building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive.
