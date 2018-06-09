The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will vote Tuesday on a proposed 2 percent pay raise for teachers and other employees. In addition, the board will authorize starting work on the $426 million bond program for construction and renovation.
Design and renovation of bond projects, along with a slew of construction projects outside the bond program, will be addressed in what KISD officials anticipate to be the busiest board meeting of the year.
Superintendent John Craft will propose a budget plan that includes a 2 percent, sweeping pay raise for KISD’s nearly 3,000 teachers and all employees. If approved by the board Tuesday, teachers would receive a pay raise of about $1,000 each.
The 2018-2019 compensation plan Craft will present includes a 2 percent general pay increase with a 1 percent pay grade range adjustment. With this plan, the starting teacher salary will increase to $47,000.
The estimated cost of the proposal is $5 million, and, if approved by the board Tuesday, the raise would be funded in the fiscal year 2019 draft budget to be formally presented to the board in August.
The Killeen Educators Association said in a written statement that it expects the district to do more for employees.
President Richard Beaule said KISD has the available funds to pay for a 4 percent pay raise for teachers and a $4 an hour increase for support staff without a tax increase.
“The money is there and has been there each year. Yet instead of investing in its teachers and staff, KISD has for years moved tens of millions of dollars into a building fund, even after passing a near half-billion dollar bond,” Beaule said.
The processing of forming a balanced budget has featured a “conservative” approach, KISD officials have said in several board meetings.
In other business, the board will consider approval of a plan to replace the gymnasium roof at Manor Middle School, costing $250,378.
The board will also consider approval of a plan to repair the Harker Heights marching band practice area, expected to cost $25,000.
The school board will meet in public session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W. S. Young Drive.
