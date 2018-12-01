Total difference: $8 million additional cost, which will be pulled from the district’s Strategic Facility Fund

New plan for Killeen High School

The Killeen High plan incorporates a new, two-story classroom wing and an expanded fine arts wing with a new band hall, black box theater, drama classroom and tech shop and storage behind the existing stage.

The new classroom wing will include teacher workrooms and lounges, collaboration spaces, learning stairs, seating features that will accommodate large group teaching, parent or staff meetings and other gatherings, and small group break-out rooms.

All of this will be accompanied by the renovation of the Performing Arts Center, Career and Technology Education classrooms, special education classrooms, art labs, library and choir hall.

The project will also include a new kitchen and cafeteria to accommodate half of the school’s population in each of two lunch periods, which will facilitate the district’s plan of closing campuses for lunch with the opening of High School No. 6.

The existing competition gym and practice gym will remain and a new auxiliary gym will be added, as well as new locker rooms for boys and girls athletics. The new athletics wing will also include new lockers for football, a small and a large weight room, a training room, wrestling room and two laundry facilities. The site will include a new, full-size outdoor band pad, additional parking and a new bus loop.